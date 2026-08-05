Tymor Marine Conducts Digital Survey Aboard Global Mercy

Scottish maritime technology company Tymor Marine has completed a lightweight survey and inclining test aboard the Global Mercy using Tymor’s own digital survey technologies.



With 7,000 square meters of medical facilities, six operating theatres and 200 hospital beds, the Global Mercy is the world's largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship. The work took place during the vessel's annual maintenance period at the Port of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, ahead of its next healthcare service in Ghana.



The Global Mercy provides free surgery and healthcare services to people with limited access to safe medical care, while also supporting training and capacity building in the countries it serves. Mercy Ships also operates the Africa Mercy hospital ship, currently on deployment in Madagascar.



An inclining test establishes a vessel's lightship weight and center of gravity. The resulting stability information, once approved by flag and class, defines the loading and operating limits the vessel works within for the years that follow. The survey was carried out on board by Tymor Managing Director Kevin Moran and Principal Naval Architect Niall MacLennan.



Two of Tymor's technologies were used on board. DRFT MRKS uses video capture and analysis to record the draft readings that determine the vessel's weight, or displacement. DeadW8 data can be updated at any point in the five years between surveys, keeping the spaces where weight varies regularly up to date and providing the loading instrument with a more accurate overall figure of deadweight.

Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has focused on partnering with African nations for more than three decades. Each year, volunteer professionals from around the world serve on board its hospital ships, including surgeons, nurses, seafarers, engineers and technical specialists.