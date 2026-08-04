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Cimolai Technology Unmoors 800-Ton Goliath Crane, Destined For Fincantieri Monfalcone

August 4, 2026

© Cimolai Technology
© Cimolai Technology

Cimolai Technology announced the successful completion of the unmooring and departure from the Port of Chioggia of the first of two 800-ton Goliath cranes, destined for the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone.

The initial phases of the transfer involved handling and loading operations of the crane, following a scheduled sequence: the temporary opening of the customs gates, the controlled transit of the SPMT convoy through the customs perimeter, and the tide-assisted loading with the support of two Panfido tugboats. Upon completion, the crane was firmly secured on the BOA Barge 38 for the start of its voyage.

This operation is part of a larger project to design and construct two new 800-ton Goliath gantry cranes. Cimolai Technology's engineering team will complete this project with the following processes: two rail-mounted gantry cranes fully customized to fit the existing layout, lattice structures to reduce overall weight and wind load, winches positioned on the lower beams to lower the center of gravity, and the capability to perform tandem lifts of up to 1,600 tones.

This approach ensures maximum lifting capacity, reduced structural loads, and full compatibility with existing constraints — without interrupting production.

Once operational at Fincantieri Monfalcone, these cranes will enhance the shipyard's capacity to build advanced vessels.

Crane Port

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