Subscribe
Search

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Surpasses 2,200 Hours of Simulated Port Training

July 6, 2026

© Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil
© Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil

In the first half of 2026, Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG), a Hanseatic Global Terminals port, has already accumulated more than 1,000 hours of training for reachstacker operators and more than 1,200 hours for STS and RTG crane operators through its simulators.

These training sessions have been implemented across different strategic stages, including induction, training, recertification, and skills reinforcement-consolidating the success of TPG's new virtual simulation system.

The simulators accelerate the learning curve for new operators while continuously updating the skills of experienced personnel, helping to optimize productivity levels. In addition, their use results in energy savings and greater efficiency compared with training on actual equipment.

Developed by the Finnish company Mevea, the simulators accurately replicate the controls of port cranes and vehicles, allowing operators to train under adverse weather conditions, emergency scenarios, and risk assessment situations.

Technology Ports Education/Training Crane Port Education & Training Maritime Simulation Ecuador

Related Logistics News

(From left) Alex Gregg-Smith, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (appearing on screen); Maciej Lepicki, Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Greater China; Dr. Jeffrey Guo, Senior Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Asia Pacific; Hu Zhaoyang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board at Shenzhen Port Group; Shen Huaxin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President at Shenzhen Port Group; and Peng Hongbo, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President at Sh

Bureau Veritas, Shenzhen Port Group to Accelerate Green...
© International Container Terminal Services

Rio Brasil Terminal Receives Two New Quay Cranes
© Webb Institute

Congressman Suozzi Delivers Keynote at Webb Graduation
Credit: Marine MAN Ltd

How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment...
Image courtesy Fincantieri

Hackathon Spotlights AI, Autonomous Systems for Maritime...
© Lloyd’s Register/Port of Rotterdam Authority/CORE POWER/A.P. Moller - Maersk

Rotterdam Study Outlines Port Calls for Nuclear-Powered...

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
Fernstrum

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

MPA, World Maritime University to Continue Strengthening Maritime Education, Leaders

MPA, World Maritime University to Continue Strengthening Maritime Education, Leaders

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Suez Canal Sailings

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Suez Canal Sailings

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Surpasses 2,200 Hours of Simulated Port Training

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Surpasses 2,200 Hours of Simulated Port Training

Port of Québec Advances 16 MW Shore Power Project for Cruise Ships

Port of Québec Advances 16 MW Shore Power Project for Cruise Ships

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The death toll in Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 3,535, while thousands of people remain displaced
S&P 500 and Nasdaq end sharply higher after Broadcom rally
EasyJet shares surge after European stocks hit record highs