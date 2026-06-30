AD Ports to Advance Bunkering, Alternative Marine Fuels at Khalifa Port with IRH Global Trading

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions; and IRH Global Trading Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic cooperation in bunkering services and alternative marine fuels at Khalifa Port.

The MoU outlines potential collaboration across a range of areas, including the provision of bunkering services to vessels calling at Khalifa Port, the development of alternative fuel solutions such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), biofuels, and methanol, and the exploration of opportunities related to fuel storage infrastructure, terminal facilities, and fuel sampling and testing capabilities.

Through this collaboration, AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading aim to further enhance Khalifa Port’s value proposition as a multi-purpose, deep-water port that supports efficient, sustainable, and future-oriented maritime operations.

IRH Global Trading is a strategic global commodities trading firm with interests across the mining and energy value chain and plans to build a diversified global minerals and energy trading platform, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), crude oil, and petroleum products. The collaboration would explore leveraging IRH’s international trading capabilities alongside AD Ports Group’s world-class port infrastructure and trade ecosystem.