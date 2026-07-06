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RightShip Appoints Psaltaki Chief Product Officer

July 6, 2026

Maria Psaltaki joined RightShip as Chief Product Officer. Image courtesy RightShip
Maria Psaltaki joined RightShip as Chief Product Officer. Image courtesy RightShip

Maria Psaltaki joined RightShip as its Chief Product Officer, replacing Marlon Grech who decided to conclude his tenure following four years of leading the evolution of RightShip's product and technology capabilities. 

Grech joined RightShip through the acquisition of Thynk Software in 2022, which he had founded - the first pivotal step in RightShip’s transformation journey. Since then, he has led the evolution of the company’s products, championed building the technology platform that underpins RightShip’s next generation of digital and AI-enabled solutions and established its product and innovation hubs in Malta, Vietnam, Singapore and London.

Psaltaki brings extensive experience leading AI-first product organizations and scaling enterprise SaaS platforms. She joins RightShip at a pivotal stage in the company’s journey and will build on these foundations as the organisation continues to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to customers across the maritime supply chain.

People & Company News Technology Marine Equipment

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