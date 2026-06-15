CSP Bilbao Terminal Invests $11m in New Post-Panamax Crane

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal, the concessionaire of the container terminal of the Port of Bilbao, has added a new super post-Panamax (Ship-to-Shore, STS) crane. This equipment will increase the terminal’s operational capacity, boosting its productivity and efficiency by incorporating the latest technology and features available for loading and unloading container ships in the Port of Bilbao.

The new acquisition is the largest quay crane in the Atlantic Arc and complements the other two super post-Panamax cranes already in operation at the terminal, representing a step forward in operational capacity to better handle large vessels, reduce their turnaround time and thus strengthen the logistical competitiveness of companies in the hinterland of the Port of Bilbao.

The new quay crane was purchased in October 2024 from the manufacturer ZPMC, a world leader in the manufacture of port cranes, and commissioned in early June 2026.

The new STS crane is equipped with systems focused on safety and operational efficiency, such as anti-collision systems on the gantry and boom and cameras to assist with handling, which enable safer and more precise operations. Its design not only incorporates technological solutions focused on energy efficiency, helping to reduce environmental impact, but also features technology in automation, handling aids, operator stop assistance and an on-board camera system. Furthermore, the crane cab represents an ergonomic improvement for the operator.

Other notable features include an outreach of 20 container widths, a total lifting height of 56 m, a twin-gantry handling capacity (two full containers) of up to 65 tons and a hoisting capacity of up to 83 tons under wire rope, enabling the handling of general cargo and large components. The STS crane is also equipped with the most modern and efficient control and power systems, with energy recovery to the grid, which will help reduce the carbon footprint and minimize environmental impact.

The inauguration was presided over by Imanol Pradales, the Basque Premier, accompanied by Mikel Jauregi, Basque Government Minister for Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability, in a clear show of their support for the Port of Bilbao as a key logistics, trade and industrial infrastructure for the internationalization of the Basque economy, and for private investment efforts such as that of CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal. Joining them were representatives of the Bilbao port community, such as Ivan Jimenez, president of the Bilbao Port Authority, and other institutional representatives, including Carlos García Buendía, Deputy Representative of the Spanish Government in the Basque Country, and Carlos Alzaga, Head of Infrastructure and Territorial Development at the Bizkaia Provincial Council.