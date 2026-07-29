Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Drops to Four Week Low

July 29, 2026

© Timon - stock.adobe.com
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since July 1, as lower capesize and supramax rates overshadowed gains in the panamax segment.

  • The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for the three segments, fell 32 points, or 1.2%, to 2,632.

  • The capesize index fell 73 points, or 1.8%, to 4,067, its lowest since July 21.

  • Average daily earnings for capesize vessels — which typically transport 150,000 ton cargoes, including iron ore and coal — fell $664 to $33,384.

  • Futures for iron ore, used in steelmaking, edged lower as weaker steel mill margins in China dampened demand though concerns over potential supply disruption at BHP's Port Hedland operations limited losses.

  • The panamax index ticked up 7 points, or 0.4%, to 1,995, logging its first gain since July 15.

  • Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain, rose $57 to $17,953.

  • Among smaller vessels, the supramax index declined 20 points, or 1.2%, at 1,628, its lowest level since June 10.

(Reuters)

Shipping Baltic Exchange

Related Logistics News

Source: HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai to Supply Four Port Cranes to Tacoma
The MSC Venice at Baltic Container Terminal. © Baltic Container Terminal

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel...
© Oleksandra / Adobe Stock

Vessel Sinks Week After Being Struck by Russian Fire
© Adobe Stock/glebzter

EU Wheat Prices Drop 6% as Ukraine Discusses Shipping...
© Fleetwork

Fleetwork: Posidonia 2026 Signals Turning Point for Al,...
© Adobe Stock/Eugene

Fertilizer Exports Ramp Up Through Strait of Hormuz

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Sponsored

Lowering the Cost of Cargo Handling Without Relying on Imported Oil or Strained Grids

Lowering the Cost of Cargo Handling Without Relying on Imported Oil or Strained Grids

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

Baltic Index Drops to Four Week Low

Baltic Index Drops to Four Week Low

HD Hyundai to Supply Four Port Cranes to Tacoma

HD Hyundai to Supply Four Port Cranes to Tacoma

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese Container Port

DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese Container Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

WestJet Flight Attendants issue 72-hour notice of strike over unpaid work
Norwegian Cruise Line reduces annual profit forecast
Azerbaijan aims to boost trade along China Turkey corridor