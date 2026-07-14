Stephanie Dominguez Walton Elected as Board President for Port of Oakland

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners unanimously elected Stephanie Dominguez Walton to lead as Board President. Fellow commissioners elected outgoing Board President Andres Cluver to serve as First Vice President, and Commissioner Barbara Leslie was elected Second Vice President of the Commission.

President Dominguez Walton was appointed to the Board in 2023, and her 12-month as President will begin on July 23, 2026.

Dominguez Walton is the Founder of Her Mano Group, an Oakland-based fundraising and advocacy firm serving mission-driven organizations. She is a third-generation Californian and has lived in Oakland for over 21 years.

“I’m honored to be elected by my fellow commissioners as President of the Board,” said Port Board President Dominguez Walton. “I look forward to continuing our work, in partnership with our staff and our labor, community and industry stakeholders, on numerous initiatives that will help the Port of Oakland grow responsibly, promote jobs and deliver positive economic impact to our city and our region.”

Commissioner Cluver was elected as First Vice President. Aside from his 2025 term, he previously served as President from 2020 to 2022. He joined the Port Board in 2016. Mr. Cluver currently serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County.

Newly elected Second Vice President Barbara Leslie continues in a leadership role on the Port Board. She was elected to serve as Board President from 2022 to 2024. She joined the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners in December 2018. Ms. Leslie is the President and CEO of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Commissioner Alvina Wong was re-appointed for a full term by Mayor Barbara Lee, which was confirmed by the Oakland City Council at its July 7 meeting. Wong, the first Asian American female appointed to the 99-year-old Board, is a Basebuilding Director at the Asian Pacific Environment Network.

The newly-confirmed officers will serve in their roles for the next 12 months. The Board consists of seven members nominated by the mayor and appointed by the City Council for four-year terms. Members must live in Oakland during their term. Port Commissioners donate their time to the Board as they serve without salary or compensation.