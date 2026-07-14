Cavotec to Retrofit Container Vessels for Shore Power

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.02 million (EUR 7 million) with a global container shipping company to retrofit vessels for shore power.

The order covers the retrofit of low- and medium-voltage container vessels with shore power technology. The retrofitting work will be carried out while the vessels remain in operation. The order was signed in the second quarter 2026 and delivery is expected during 2026.

With this order means, the customer has selected Cavotec to equip a total of 24 container ships with shore power during 2025 and 2026.