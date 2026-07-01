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Bureau Veritas, Shenzhen Port Group to Accelerate Green Corridor Development

July 1, 2026

(From left) Alex Gregg-Smith, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (appearing on screen); Maciej Lepicki, Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Greater China; Dr. Jeffrey Guo, Senior Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Asia Pacific; Hu Zhaoyang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board at Shenzhen Port Group; Shen Huaxin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President at Shenzhen Port Group; and Peng Hongbo, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President at Sh
(From left) Alex Gregg-Smith, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (appearing on screen); Maciej Lepicki, Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Greater China; Dr. Jeffrey Guo, Senior Vice President, BV Marine & Offshore Asia Pacific; Hu Zhaoyang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board at Shenzhen Port Group; Shen Huaxin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President at Shenzhen Port Group; and Peng Hongbo, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President at Sh

On June 29, Shenzhen Port Group and Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shenzhen, China. The two parties engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening collaboration across key sectors and jointly advancing the development of green shipping corridors.

Under the agreement, both parties will leverage their respective strengths and resources to deepen collaboration focused on the development of green shipping corridors and related businesses. Through resource sharing and complementary capabilities they will jointly develop green shipping projects to deliver replicable and scalable outcomes.

Bureau Veritas will provide professional technical support to Shenzhen Port Group and industry players at large, helping them navigate evolving maritime regulatory policies and translate emerging international rules into practical, implementable measures to align domestic and global industry standards. Backed by its comprehensive global business footprint, BV offers end-to-end testing, inspection and certification services covering the entire green fuel industrial chain, spanning renewable energy production to bunkering infrastructure for marine fuels. It has also built hands-on experience in numerous domestic green fuel projects.

Ports Port Green Corridor

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