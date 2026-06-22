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International Chamber of Shipping Appoints John Denholm as Chairman of the Board

June 22, 2026

The Board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has unanimously elected John Denholm CBE as Chairman of the Board.

The decision was made by the ICS Board of Directors at the organization's Annual General Meeting, held at Palazzo Valentini in Rome, Italy.

John Denholm succeeds Emanuele Grimaldi, President and Managing Director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, who has served as Chairman since June 2022.

A qualified chartered accountant, John Denholm joined the family-owned shipping business J. & J. Denholm, becoming Chief Executive in 1993. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of J. & J. Denholm and Denholm Energy Services. Throughout his career, John has held numerous leadership positions across the maritime industry, including serving as President of both the UK Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO.

"It is a great honor to be appointed Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping and to represent an industry that underpins global trade and prosperity," said Denholm.

"I take on this responsibility at a moment of considerable upheaval and uncertainty for the world economy and for international shipping. Our industry continues to navigate geopolitical tensions, security threats, rapid technological change, the energy transition, and evolving trading patterns. Yet throughout every challenge, shipping continues to perform its essential role: keeping global trade moving and delivering the goods, energy, and resources upon which societies depend. I look forward to working with the ICS Board of Directors and Secretariat during this pivotal period for our industry."

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