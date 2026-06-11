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USMMA Honors Top Graduates of Class of 2026

June 11, 2026

John Walter Smolenski. © USMMA
John Walter Smolenski. © USMMA
Connor Conrad Crymes. © USMMA
Connor Conrad Crymes. © USMMA

The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2026, recognizing two midshipmen who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and perseverance throughout their time at Kings Point.

Midshipman John Walter Smolenski, a Maritime Logistics and Security major from Colonia, New Jersey, has been named valedictorian, graduating with a 3.87 GPA. Midshipman Connor Conrad Crymes, a Marine Engineering Systems major from Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, has been named salutatorian, graduating with a 3.83 GPA.

Smolenski plans to sail on his license as a member of the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P), while Crymes intends to sail as a Third Assistant Engineer with the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC). Both will commission as Ensigns in the United States Navy Reserve.

The Academy will hold its 90th Commencement Ceremony on June 22nd on the grounds of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Captain James Harvey Tomb Memorial Field.

USA Education & Training Maritime Leadership

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