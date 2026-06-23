HDI Global Reorganizes US Operations, Welcomes New CEO

As part of its new group strategy Xcelerate29, HDI Global (HDI) announced a new organizational setup and leadership changes in its US business.

In line with the Xcelerate29 strategy, HDI Global is pursuing growth in the US market. To meet the requirements of the coming years, HDI is reorganizing its US operations with the clear objective of bringing underwriting, claims, and service teams closer to brokers and clients. Shadi Albert will assume the role of CEO of HDI Global US as of July 13. Jim Clark, CEO of HDI Global US, will step down, effective immediately. Also with immediate effect, Dr. York von Falkenhayn has been appointed Interim CEO of HDI Global US.

Most recently, Albert worked for W. R. Berkley Corporation, including as President of Vela Insurance Services. Prior to that he was President of Berkley Luxury Group. Earlier in his career, Albert gained experience across the insurance value chain, including senior roles at global brokers Aon, Marsh, and WTW, as well as executive leadership positions at US-based insurance companies. Albert holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Under his leadership, HDI Global US will further accelerate the execution of its growth strategy in the US.

“I am truly excited to take on this role and the opportunities ahead," said Albert. "The US market offers significant long-term potential, and HDI Global US is well positioned for future growth. I look forward to working with our teams, clients and broker partners to build on this strong foundation.”

Effective June 23, Dr. York von Falkenhayn will assume the role of Interim CEO until July 13 to prepare the leadership transition. Dr. von Falkenhayn has been with HDI Global since 2020 and currently serves as Head of Market Management USA. He has played a key role in developing Xcelerate29, with a strong focus on growth and operational excellence.

As Jim Clark leaves the business, the company thanks him for his contribution to the evolution of HDI’s US business. “Jim has been with HDI for 23 years and has played a pivotal role in the development of our US business. I would like to thank him for his contributions to establishing our operations in the US and I wish him all the best for the future,” said Dr. Mukadder Erdönmez, Member of the HDI Global SE Executive Board, responsible for Liability, Motor, Cyber and the US Market.

All appointments are subject to regulatory approval.