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Maritime Technologies Forum Publishes Guidelines for Methanol as Marine Fuel

July 10, 2026

© Maritime Technologies Forum
© Maritime Technologies Forum

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) announced the publication of new guidelines to support companies in developing new Safety Management Systems (SMS) and strengthening existing SMS for ships using methanol as fuel. 

As the maritime industry accelerates its decarbonization efforts, low-carbon methanol has emerged as one of the most scalable alternative fuel options. Its liquid state under ambient conditions, compatibility with existing fuel infrastructure, and increasing industry adoption make methanol an attractive near-term solution. However, its toxicity, low flashpoint and invisible vapor and flame characteristics introduce new safety challenges for the maritime industry that require enhanced procedural controls and risk management measures for safe operations.

Developed collaboratively by MTF members and industry stakeholders with expertise in methanol fuel technologies and the International Safety Management (ISM) Code, the guidelines provide methanol-specific recommendations across all functional areas of an SMS.

Recognizing that methanol as a marine fuel remains at an early stage of adoption, the guidelines place emphasis on risk-based decision-making, continuous improvement and organizational agility. The guidelines also emphasize the importance of learning from hazardous occurrences, near-misses and accidents involving methanol fuel.

The report also highlights the importance of developing versatile SMS frameworks capable of supporting mixed-fuel operations during the transition period, where both conventional fuels and methanol may be carried and used onboard.

Human factors are identified as a critical element in ensuring safe methanol operations. The guidelines recommend that companies assess competency, training, familiarization and resource requirements based on individual roles and responsibilities.

View the report by downloading here: Maritime Technologies Forum

Maritime Safety Decarbonization Alternative Fuel Guidelines

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