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AIDAmar Cruise Ship Docks at Damen Shiprepair for Bottom Survey

July 8, 2026

© Damen Shiprepair
© Damen Shiprepair

AIDA Cruises’ vessel AIDAmar docked at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam’s Botlek location for her annual bottom survey while carrying around 2,000 passengers on board.

The vessel departed the German port of Warnemünde on July 3, for a five-night voyage, and entered the yard’s drydock number 6 on July 5. Once she was in position, the drydock was emptied, allowing yard personnel to carry out the inspection.

During the inspection, visitors were welcomed to an exhibition detailing the history of Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam and historic projects, including those undertaken on behalf of AIDA Cruises and parent company Carnival Corporation.

Additionally, the yard installed a temporary platform to enable guests to view and photograph the vessel while in dock. A covered area was installed to provide access to buses for sightseeing trips to locations around the Netherlands during the day.

Shipbuilding Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Cruise Ship

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