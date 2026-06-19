BMT, Austal Sign Engineering Alliance to Support Shipbuilding Projects

Maritime engineering consultancy BMT and Australian shipbuilder Austal have signed a strategic agreement aimed at expanding ship design and engineering capacity while supporting the delivery of commercial and defense shipbuilding programs.

The agreement establishes a framework that allows Austal to access specialist naval architecture and engineering resources as project requirements fluctuate, helping the company manage peak workloads and reduce schedule risks.

Under the arrangement, BMT will provide ship design, naval architecture and engineering services to support vessel development and technical integration activities.

The companies said the partnership also creates a platform for pursuing commercial vessel opportunities by combining BMT's ship design expertise with Austal's shipbuilding capabilities.

"This agreement means a great deal to us and reflects the strong mutual value we see in working with Austal. Together, we bring highly complementary strengths: Austal’s standing as Australia’s strategic shipbuilder, and BMT’s position as Australia’s largest independent maritime design, engineering and assurance capability,” said Graeme Nayler, Managing Director at BMT.

“Austal is pleased to formalise this strategic agreement with BMT, building on a long-standing relationship founded on complementary capability and shared ambition.

“As our shipbuilding programs continue to grow, access to scalable, specialist design and engineering support will help us respond with agility while maintaining focus on safe, efficient and high-quality shipbuilding delivery,” added Oliver Morton, Executive Vice President Sales and Strategy at Austal Limited.

The companies also plan to jointly pursue opportunities in commercial and export shipbuilding markets, targeting new vessel projects in Australia and internationally.

BMT said the agreement builds on its broader maritime portfolio in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, which includes naval sustainment, communications and engineering support programs across defence and commercial sectors.