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Concordia Damen to Build Two River Cruise Vessels for TUI River Cruise

July 9, 2026

© Concordia Damen
© Concordia Damen

Dutch shipyard Concordia Damen announced it has received a contract from TUI River Cruise for two CDS River Cruise 135 vessels. These cruisers are of in-house design and have been tailored to TUl's needs.

TUI River Cruises' fleet is currently expanding from six to 10 ships, which will operate across Europe, the Rhine, Nile and the Douro. The two river cruisers that Concordia is constructing are designed for the UK market.

These two newbuilds are constructed with methanol as a future fuel in mind. Each ship will contain 94 cabins for 188 guest capacity. Delivery is expected in 2028.

Shipbuilding Coastal/Inland Shipbuilding And Repair Cruise Ship River

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