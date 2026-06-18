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ALMACO Group Opens New Facility in League City, Texas

June 18, 2026

© ALMACO Group
© ALMACO Group

ALMACO Group Inc., a leader in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC solutions) for the marine and offshore industries, has officially announced its expansion into League City, Texas. Operational from June, 2026, the new location, operating under the name ALMACO Gulf Coast, will serve as a key regional hub to support accelerating shipbuilding efforts along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The new League City hub aims to firmly position the company as an integrated local partner.

The new office is strategically located in a high-growth maritime environment at 2600 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 300, League City, TX 77573. Situated just 30 minutes from both Houston and Galveston, League City boasts the country's third-largest boating destination, providing a strong backdrop for regional maritime development. The ALMACO Gulf Coast office will be developed by Mathias Roberts and Peter Melander. Mathias steps into the role of Vice President Commercial & Strategy US, and Peter Melander as Program Director, US.

Shipbuilding And Repair USA New Facility

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