cruisePAL Restructures Senior Leadership Team

cruisePAL announced a restructuring of its senior leadership team.

Effective immediately, Sankar Ragavan transitions from President & CEO to serve as President of cruisePAL, focusing on group-level strategy, investor relations, and the long-term vision of the platform. Jimmy Lopez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will take full ownership of cruisePAL's executive leadership and day-to-day business direction. Chris Daly, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), will oversee the company's technology roadmap and product development.

The restructured leadership team will continue to drive cruisePAL's mission of unifying hotel and marine operations into one cloud-supported ecosystem.