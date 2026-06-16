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Elizabeth O’Connor Appoint as Executive Director of American Maritime Congress

June 16, 2026

© American Maritime Congress
© American Maritime Congress

The American Maritime Congress (AMC) announced the appointment of Elizabeth O'Connor as its new Executive Director, following a nationwide search. O'Connor succeeds Fair Kim, who has successfully led the AMC since 2021.

Most recently, O'Connor served as Chief Counsel at the Maritime Administration (MARAD), where she supported agency leadership in promoting and developing the U.S. Merchant Marine and the domestic maritime industry. She officially assumed her role as AMC Executive Director on June 15, 2026. Kim will remain with the organization through a designated transition period to ensure a seamless handover.

A leader within the U.S. maritime sector, O'Connor brings experience supporting the U.S. Merchant Marine through her tenure at MARAD and her previous work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Her hands-on expertise in the transportation sector uniquely positions her to advance AMC's mission of cultivating a robust, resilient, and reliable U.S.-flagged fleet.

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