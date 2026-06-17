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NYK Vessels Chartered for Low-Carbon Ammonia Transport from Louisiana

June 17, 2026

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

NYK Bulkship (Asia), a Singapore-based company of the NYK Group, has concluded a time-charter contract with JERA for two very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The two VLGCs are expected to transport low‑carbon ammonia produced in Louisiana to JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station in Japan. At the power station, commercial operation of large-scale ammonia substitution combustion with 20% heat value ratio is scheduled to commence around fiscal year 2029.

This project is expected to mark the first shipment of low‑carbon fuel ammonia for power generation to Japan.


Shipbuilding Cargo Ammonia

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