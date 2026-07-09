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Stolt-Nielsen Limited Shares Q2, H1 2026 Results

July 9, 2026

© Stolt-Nielsen Limited
© Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reported unaudited results for the second quarter ending May 31, 2026. 

The company reported a second-quarter net profit of $51.7 million with revenue of $750.3 million, compared with a net profit of $75.2 million with revenue of $712.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The net profit for the first half of 2026 was $99.2 million with revenue of $1,467.1 million, compared with a net profit of $226.6 million with revenue of $1,388.5 million in the first half of 2025, which included $75.2 million in one-off gains related to the step-up of equity investments in Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG) and Hassel Shipping 4 (HS4).

Highlights for the second quarter of 2026, compared with the second quarter of 2025, were:

  • ﻿﻿Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL) consolidated EBITDA' of $177.3 million, down from $210.1 million.
  • ﻿﻿Earnings per share (EPS) was $0.97, down from $1.41.
    Stolt Tankers reported operating profit of $52.5 million, down from $70.5 million.
  • ﻿﻿Average deep-sea time-charter equivalent (TCE) revenue was $23,372 per operating day, compared to $26,220.
  • ﻿﻿Stolthaven Terminals reported record operating profit of $29.1 million, up from $28.9 million.
  • ﻿﻿Stolt Tank Containers reported an operating loss of $0.3 million, including $4.0 million of Suttons integration costs, compared to an operating profit of $12.2 million.
  • ﻿﻿Corporate and Other, including Stolt Sea Farm (SSF) and Stolt-Nielsen Gas (SNG), reported an operating profit of $12.5 million compared to an operating profit of $2.1 million.
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