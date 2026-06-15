SeaRenergy Restructures Management to Compliment Company Growth, Industry Trends

SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH, a service provider for the offshore wind industry, is restructuring its management team to align its leadership organization with the company’s next phase of growth.

After 24 years of service to the Rickmers family and having played a defining role in SeaRenergy since its founding in 2010, Jan Boje Steffens will retire on June 30, 2026. As one of the key architects behind the establishment of SeaRenergy, he has shaped the company from its inception and helped build it into what it is today.

Going forward, SeaRenergy will be led by three Managing Directors with clearly defined areas of responsibility.

Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and spokesperson of the management board, with responsibility for strategy, corporate development, and the continued growth of the SeaRenergy Group. He has been with SeaRenergy since 2011 and has served as Managing Director since April 2014. Since May 2025, he has also been a partner in the company.

Natalia Kress will become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). She will be responsible for the company’s commercial development as well as its continued expansion into European and international offshore markets. Kress joined SeaRenergy in 2017 and most recently served as an authorized signatory, overseeing the Sales & Execution divisions. In addition, she is Managing Director of the SeaRenergy Group’s operations in Poland.

Sebastian Zaitz takes on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will be responsible for the operational delivery of all SeaRenergy projects. With many years of experience managing complex offshore wind installation projects, he will ensure the timely, budget-compliant, and safe execution of all SeaRenergy projects while maintaining the high-quality standards valued by the company’s clients.

Offshore Wind Continues to Grow Dynamically - SeaRenergy is ready

Global demand for offshore wind energy remains strong. In addition to the established European markets, countries across Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly developing their offshore wind potential, driven by growing global electricity demand and the desire for greater independence from fossil fuels.

Despite short-term setbacks in auction processes and rising project costs, the commitment to offshore wind remains clear, not only in Europe. At the 2026 North Sea Summit in Hamburg, the North Sea countries signed a joint offshore wind investment pact, reaffirming their commitment to expanding an interconnected offshore energy system and developing the North Sea region into the world’s largest hub for clean energy.

This confidence in the technology is also reflected in concrete investment decisions. Prominent examples include Ørsted, which has taken the final investment decision (FID) for its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 project, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, and Vattenfall, which has confirmed the FID for the 1.6 GW Nordlicht cluster off the German coast.