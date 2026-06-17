ECOnnect Energy Lands Colombian LNG Transfer Contract

Norway's ECOnnect Energy has signed an agreement with Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía S.A., a majority-owned subsidiary of Canada's Frontera Energy Corp., to deliver its IQuay™ F-Class jettyless transfer system for Puerto Bahía´s fast-tracked LNG import terminal in Cartagena Bay, Colombia.

The project will combine ECOnnect Energy’s proprietary F-Class transfer technology with a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) establishing a new LNG import gateway. The terminal is designed to support Colombia’s growing energy demand and strengthen national energy security during periods of low hydropower supply.

First gas is targeted for early 2027.

Located in Cartagena Bay, Puerto Bahía is being developed as Colombia’s second LNG import terminal on the Caribbean coast. The project is expected to complement existing infrastructure while increasing supply resilience and import flexibility at a time when LNG is becoming increasingly important to Colombia’s evolving energy landscape.

ECOnnect Energy’s IQuay™ F-Class transfer solution will connect the FSRU to the existing receiving facility, enabling LNG imports without the need for additional jetty construction.

By reducing offshore construction scope and limiting marine intervention, the solution is designed to support faster and more flexible deployment of LNG infrastructure.

Puerto Bahía’s location provides strategic advantages for LNG import operations, including natural deepwater access capable of accommodating large vessels without dredging, proximity to industrial demand centers and connection potential to Colombia’s national gas-transportation system.

The terminal is expected to provide up to ~500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of LNG and is premised on Colombia's growing natural gas supply deficit, weather-related supply pressures associated with El Niño and the need for reliable alternative sources of supply. The project is expected to strengthen Puerto Bahía's role in the country's energy infrastructure while supporting energy security.

The Puerto Bahía deployment represents a further milestone in ECOnnect Energy’s growing international deployment of jettyless LNG infrastructure and further expands its footprint in Latin America. Previous projects include floating LNG transfer solutions at Herøya in Norway, Altamira in Mexico, and Wilhelmshaven in Germany.

The company’s technology platform is also designed for future compatibility with alternative energy carriers including ammonia, hydrogen, Bio LNG and CO₂.



