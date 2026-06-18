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Schipper Takes the Helm of Netherlands Coast Guard

June 18, 2026

The Netherlands Coast Guard has appointed Klaasjan Schipper as its new director, succeeding Nicole Kuipers, who led the organization since 2022.

Schipper officially assumed the role on June 17 during a handover ceremony in Den Helder, becoming the tenth director in the Coast Guard's history. A Royal Netherlands Navy officer, he takes charge at a time of significant organizational and operational change for the agency.

In his first remarks as director, Schipper emphasized the importance of collaboration and engagement with Coast Guard personnel and partner organizations as he works to strengthen the organization and prepare it for future challenges.

The Netherlands Coast Guard operates as a partnership between six government ministries and multiple agencies responsible for maritime safety and security in the North Sea and key inland waterways. The Dutch Ministry of Defence oversees the organization, with the Royal Netherlands Navy providing its director.

Several major initiatives are expected to shape Schipper's tenure. These include implementing organizational changes following a recent restructuring, advancing modernization of information and communications technology systems, and overseeing the Coast Guard's move into two new facilities.

The service is also preparing to commission its new enforcement vessel, Enforcer, later this year, adding capability to its operational fleet.

Schipper assumes leadership as maritime security concerns continue to evolve in the North Sea. Increasing geopolitical tensions, growing offshore infrastructure and emerging security threats are expected to place additional demands on the Coast Guard's mission in the coming years.

Outgoing director Nicole Kuipers, who will return to the Royal Netherlands Navy as Commander of the Large Surface Fleet Group, described her four-year tenure as both challenging and rewarding. Among the highlights, she cited the introduction of new helicopters, aircraft and vessels that have strengthened the Coast Guard's operational capabilities.

People & Company News Coast Guard Government Update The Netherlands

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