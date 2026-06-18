Iran's Strait Authority to Facilitate Passage Through Hormuz

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement on Thursday that the country's Persian Gulf Strait Authority will take measures to issue fast authorizations to ships wanting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as per the memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington.

Measures on mine clearance will be carried out under the Islamabad MoU, though ships are advised to stick to the path and timing allocated by the authority, the statement published by state media added.

The U.S. military has lifted its blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, U.S. Central Command said in a post on X on Thursday, adding that U.S. naval ships would remain in the general area.





(Reuters)





