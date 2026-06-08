Port Everglades Contributes $48.3b in Economic Impact, 300,000 Jobs for Florida

Port Everglades generates approximately $48.3 billion in economic activity and supports nearly 300,000 jobs throughout Florida, according to a new study by maritime industry analyst Martin Associates. This year’s report captured energy related user impacts to match industry reporting standards, which resulted in significant increases in overall calculated economic activity.

Port Everglades is the state’s top seaport for receiving and distributing fuel such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, but the economic impacts had not been fully accounted for in past reports. The commissioned report for Fiscal Year 2025 (Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025) captures the full impact of the distribution of energy (petroleum) products handled at the port, in addition to previously accounted for impacts from its cruise and cargo business lines.

In total, economic impact increased by 72% and supported 44% more jobs statewide over the previous report for Fiscal Year 2024. That includes approximately 13,139 jobs that are directly dependent on the port’s business activity, a more than 7% increase over the previous fiscal year.

Business activity for cruise, generated in part from a record 4.7 million cruise guests, increased 21.7% in Fiscal Year 2025 compared to Fiscal Year 2024, and direct local jobs climbed by 9.4%.

Economic activity for record cargo volumes of 1.167 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units, the industry’s standard container measurement), rose by 17.9% and supported a 5.3% increase in direct jobs.

The report assesses the port’s economic impact based on jobs, business revenue, employee earnings, and state and local taxes.

The business activity at Port Everglades contributes nearly $1.9 billion to state and local taxes, a 69% year-over-year increase, which are paid by parties dependent on the port’s activity.

Fiscal Year 2025 Local and Regional Impacts Generated by Port Everglades

Category Total Jobs (Direct, Induced, Indirect, Related User) 295,166 Economic Activity (Business Services Revenue, Related User Output) $48,316,051 State and Local Taxes $1,893,247,000



