Port of Albany-Rensselaer Hosts Maritime Summit

The Port of Albany-Rensselaer, NY hosted a half-day Maritime Summit that featured internationally renowned port, economics, infrastructure, and transportation leaders who addressed the issues, opportunities, and trends facing the transportation/maritime industry here in the Capital Region, across New York State, and around the United States.

The Summit showcased the beneficial role that the Port of Albany-Rensselaer and other ports throughout the United States play in everyday life, as well as in supporting innovative projects.

The program featured several presentations, including:

An armchair discussion on the State of NY Maritime; Safety, Security, Commerce, and Infrastructure Updates from the POV of the Port of New York & New Jersey with Bethann Rooney, Port Director |Port of New York-New Jersey and Rebecca Karp, Founding Principal + CEO Karp Strategies. The discussion included everything from Port preparedness and Sail4th plans to cargo movement and world events. Bethann is the architect and coordinator of the Port’s Council on Port Performance (CPP) – the first forum of its kind in the nation that was established as a framework for Port constituents to identify challenges to Port efficiency and service reliability and develop recommended solutions which has been modeled in other ports for implementation.

with Bethann Rooney, Port Director |Port of New York-New Jersey and Rebecca Karp, Founding Principal + CEO Karp Strategies. A panel discussion about What’s on the Horizon for New York: Opportunities for Attracting Investment through Ports where leaders in their industries shared how they turned challenges into opportunities by utilizing ports to tackle generational-shifting projects to create investments and jobs. Panelists included: Kyle Collins, Director of Business Development | Hydro-Québec Energy Services; Billy Haugland, CEO | Haugland Group; Teddy Muhlfelder, Vice President of Power Asset Development | Equinor; and Chris Waterson, President and CEO |Waterson Terminal Services. The discussion was moderated by Ron Epstein of Ostroff Associates, who has spent much of his career in executive leadership roles at the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and now serves as an advisor in private practice to a diverse portfolio of clients across the transportation sector.

where leaders in their industries shared how they turned challenges into opportunities by utilizing ports to tackle generational-shifting projects to create investments and jobs. The Keynote Panel entitled What it takes to Operate Public Ports in Albany and Across the U.S. included port leaders from across the region with a national overview from newly named American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President and CEO Sang Yi. The discussion focused on a better understanding of the role and importance that ports across the nation play in the economy, and what it takes to maintain and operate them. Panelists included: Anthony Adamczyk, Director | Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority; Joe Cappel, VP of Business Development | Toledo - Lucas County Port Authority; Richard Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer | Port of Albany-Rensselaer, NY; and Sang Yi, President & CEO | AAPA. With more than two decades of experience covering state and New York City government and politics, former journalist Liz Benjamin moderated the panel. Benjamin, now the Managing Director | Marathon Strategies serves as a crisis communications and public affairs consultant, specializing in coalition building on a wide range of issues.

included port leaders from across the region with a national overview from newly named American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President and CEO Sang Yi. The discussion focused on a better understanding of the role and importance that ports across the nation play in the economy, and what it takes to maintain and operate them.

Welcome messages were extended to attendants by Peter Ryan | Assistant Secretary for Transportation for Governor Hochul’s Office, Senator Patricia Fahy (D-46) | NYS Senate, Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero | NYS Assembly (D-109), John DeFrancesco, Mayor | City of Rensselaer, NY, and Dr. Dorcey Applyrs, Mayor | City of Albany, NY.

The event also featured an Expo area that highlighted community, cultural/tourism, transportation, and workforce partners including Albany City Neighborhood Specialists, Albany Maritime Ministry, Capital Region BOCES, Capital Region Transportation Council, Discover Albany, Dutch Apple Cruises, Historic Cherry Hill New York State Canal Corporation, New York Department of Labor, United Way of the Greater Capital Region, and the USS Slater.