Fujairah Terminals Signs Land Lease Agreements to Expand Regional Connectivity, Commercial Opportunities

Fujairah Terminals, part of AD Ports Group, a global enabler of trade, industry, and logistics solutions, announced the signing of three strategic land lease agreements with Fujairah International Airport, Fujairah Free Zone Authority and Al Dahra Agriculture Trading.

The agreements aim to enhance connectivity and unlock new commercial opportunities across regional and international markets. They will also support the development of logistics and industrial capabilities, enable more efficient use of port and adjacent infrastructure, and strengthen service integration across the supply chain.

The leased lands, with a combined area of 130,000 sqm, will be utilized to enhance the logistics capabilities of Fujairah Terminals, reinforcing Fujairah’s role as a key gateway for regional and global trade, and support the UAE’s position as a leading hub for logistics, maritime services, and industrial growth.

Fujairah Terminals is a maritime hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, serving as a key gateway for trade with the Indian Subcontinent, African trade lanes, and global markets. Established in 2017, the terminal features a multi-purpose facility handling containerized and general cargo, Ro-Ro, and cruise operations. Its quay wall extends to 1,000 meters, with a depth of 15 meters, enabling the terminal to accommodate larger vessels.

As part of the wider AD Ports Group ecosystem, Fujairah Terminals plays a vital role in delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions, connecting ports, industrial and free zones, logistics platforms, and digital services.