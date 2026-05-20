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174K LNG Vessel Christened; Board Approves New 8-Ship Contruction Plan

May 20, 2026

Image courtesy U-Ming Marine
Image courtesy U-Ming Marine

Diamond Gas Jade, a 174,000-cu.-m. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier invested by a joint venture under U-Ming Marine Transport Corp., held its grand naming ceremony on May 19 at the Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje Shipyard

Built by Samsung Heavy Industries, Diamond Gas Jade is equipped with the latest energy-saving environmental technologies and a dual-fuel propulsion engine. Upon delivery, it will commence long-term LNG transportation operations supporting global energy logistics.

U-Ming Marine's Board of Directors recently approved the construction of four 210,000 DWT Capesize and four 64,000 DWT Ultramax bulk carriers in the second quarter. This move brings the company on the verge of achieving the "Dual Growth" strategic goal of surpassing a fleet size of 100 vessels and a total deadweight tonnage (DWT) of over 10 million tons.

U-Ming Marine operates a diverse fleet of 84 vessels—including owned, joint venture, and newbuildings—with a total capacity of nearly 10 million DWT. The fleet spans bulk carriers (Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax), VLCCs, VLOCs, and specialized green energy vessels such as LNG carriers and offshore wind support ships (CTV/CSOV). With a global presence managed through subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Xiamen, U-Ming remains focused on strategic expansion and sustainable energy transportation.

Main Particulars of Diamond Gas Jade
Shipyard  |  Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
Delivery  |  August 2026
LOA  |  Approx. 290m
Beam  |  45.8m
Tank Capacity  |  174,000m3
Propulsion System  |  ME-GA
Speed  |  19.5 knot

Shipbuilding Ports LNG Cargo Christening Green Ports South Korea

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