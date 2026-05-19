Subscribe
Search

South African Veterinary Association Stands Against Live Export

May 19, 2026

Source: NSPCA
Source: NSPCA

The South African Veterinary Association’s (SAVA) has released a formal position statement opposing the export of live animals by sea for slaughter at destination.

SAVA joins many other international veterinary associations in condemning this practice. SAVA’s statement draws on extensive peer-reviewed scientific research to conclude that the welfare of animals transported by sea is unavoidably compromised. It identifies a range of inherent harms, among them thermal stress, dangerous ammonia accumulation, the physical impact of ship motion, and risk of infectious disease. It makes a distinction that these are not incidental risks capable of being regulated away, but rather structural features of every shipment.

South Africa’s National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) commends the position.

“We are deeply encouraged by SAVA’s statement,” says the NSPCA’s Consulting Veterinarian, Dr Bryce Marock. Marock has engaged with SAVA on this issue over an extended period and was invited by the World Veterinary Association, of which SAVA is a member, in 2024 to speak about the welfare problems encountered during the transportation of animals by sea.

“The science has always been clear. What has been missing is the weight of the veterinary profession speaking with one voice. That voice has now been raised, and it cannot be ignored.”

Other South African organizations have also made statements against the trade.

The issue is raised now particularly against the backdrop of the Draft Regulations for the Exportation of Live Animals by Sea, published by the Department of Agriculture in July 2025. The NSPCA has lodged a detailed submission in opposition to the draft regulations, which it regards as fundamentally inadequate.

The draft carries no criminal sanctions, no administrative fines, and no meaningful enforcement mechanisms.

It further fails to mandate an embargo on shipments to the Middle East during the hottest period of the year, when the risk of fatal heat stress is at its highest, and reduces critical safeguards to vague or voluntary provisions.

Legal Cargo Livestock Carriers

Related Logistics News

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Two Chinese VLCCs Exit Strait of Hormuz
Figure 1.- U.S. Container Import Volume Year-over-Year Comparison (Credit: Descartes)

US Container Imports Fall 3.2% in April, Descartes Reports
Source: LOTTE Fine Chemical

South Korea Could Be Asia’s Green Ammonia Hub
The Panama Canal handles 5% of global maritime trade, Copyright Stuart Chang/AdobeStock

Port Snared in US-China Dispute, says Panama President
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit depart USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

US Naval Blockade Hammers Iran Oil Exports, Forces...
© Fajar / Adobe Stock

BIMCO Warns of Hormuz Toll Scam

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Two Chinese VLCCs Exit Strait of Hormuz

Two Chinese VLCCs Exit Strait of Hormuz

South African Veterinary Association Stands Against Live Export

South African Veterinary Association Stands Against Live Export

Indiana Breaks Ground on New Grain Facility

Indiana Breaks Ground on New Grain Facility

US Charges Executives and Firms Over Container Cartel

US Charges Executives and Firms Over Container Cartel

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Stellantis, Dongfeng plan Europe JV; eye EV production in France
NERC claims that strong resource additions will boost US summer grid preparedness, but risks remain
Six million barrels of crude are pumped out of the Strait of Hormuz by tankers