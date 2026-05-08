US Container Imports Fall 3.2% in April, Descartes Reports

Descartes Systems Group has released its May Global Shipping Report which found that U.S. container imports decreased by 3.2% in April 2025, as trade uncertainty and geopolitical risks persist.

In April 2026, U.S. container import volumes decreased by 3.2% over March to 2,277,965 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). China-origin imports decreased 4.3% month-over-month and 15.3% year-over-year, according to the latest report by Descartes.

West Coast ports reclaimed market share lead over East and Gulf Coast ports and port transit delays improved broadly over March. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt key maritime corridors and U.S. trade policy remains in flux, with Section 122 tariffs in place, tariff refunds targeted to begin on May 12, uncertainty surrounding future policy extensions, and unresolved trade relations with the EU, India and China.

The April update of the logistics metrics monitored by Descartes reinforces a global shipping environment defined by volatility, shifting sourcing strategies and heightened costs.





U.S. Container Imports Ease Slightly in April Following March Rebound





April imports were down 3.2% over March and 5.5% compared to April 2025 (see Figure 1). The moderate pullback after the month-over-month rebound in March suggests volumes continue to reflect underlying demand despite ongoing policy uncertainty. Imports remained elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels, standing 18.7% above April 2019. Year-to-date, imports are trailing 2025 levels by 5.0%.





Imports From Top Countries of Origin (CoO) Declined In April, with Mixed Performance Across Key Markets





April U.S. containerized imports from the top 10 CoO decreased 3.1% (50,149 TEUs) month-over-month (see Figure 2). Performance was mixed, with gains concentrated in Japan (64,479 TEUs), followed by Thailand (20,123 TEUs), Indonesia (6,504 TEUs) and South Korea (3,651 TEUs). Declines were more widespread, as China posted the largest drop (47,784 TEUs) followed by Vietnam (18,272 TEUs), India (6,977 TEUs), Germany (8,231 TEUs), Hong Kong (4,666 TEUs) and Italy (2,318 TEUs).

Overall, April results reflect a broad-based pullback in import volumes across key sourcing markets, with gains in select countries unable to offset declines led by China and other major exporters.

Figure 2. March 2026 to April 2026 Comparison of U.S. Import Volumes from Top 10 Countries of Origin (Credit: Descartes)

“So far in 2026, U.S. maritime import volumes have remained relatively resilient despite ongoing trade uncertainty and heightened geopolitical volatility. With geopolitical disruption, tariff uncertainty and shifting trade dynamics continuing to pressure global supply chains, greater emphasis on flexibility, cost control and more diversified sourcing strategies are key focus areas for U.S. importers,” said Jackson Wood, Director of Industry Strategy at Descartes.