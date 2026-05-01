Subscribe
Search

US Naval Blockade Hammers Iran Oil Exports, Forces Floating Storage

May 1, 2026

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit depart USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit depart USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

A U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has shrunk Tehran's oil exports, stranding a growing stockpile of crude on tankers as Iranian storage sites run out of space, shipping data showed and analysts said.

With some vessels switching off tracking systems and U.S. forces turning back Iranian tankers, how much crude Iran is delivering to customers, particularly main customer China, is impossible to measure.

Just a handful of carriers carrying Iranian crude have left the Gulf of Oman between April 13-25, oil analytics firm Vortexa said. That's down over 80% from a comparable period in March, when Iran exported 23.4 million barrels, LSEG data shows.

Some of Tehran's vessels have been intercepted by the U.S. after leaving Iranian ports, along with sanctioned container ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters.

"At this stage, we estimate that around 4 million barrels of Iranian crude has successfully moved out of the Gulf of Oman. We are not currently able to confirm whether any of those vessels have since been interdicted," it said in an email to Reuters.

The loss of Iranian supply adds to wider market tightness as the war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, curtailing oil exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq and sending prices higher, something the U.S. has sought to avoid.

Last month, the U.S. granted Tehran an unexpected temporary sanctions waiver on energy exports to allow prices to cool.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 have jumped by about $50 a barrel since the Iran war began on February 28, raising prices of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The International Energy Agency has called it the world's largest oil output disruption.


NO TANKERS EXITED GULF SINCE BLOCKADE - KPLER

Analysts at Kpler said they had not observed any Iranian crude tankers exiting the Gulf of Oman since the blockade began. U.S. authorities said on Wednesday their blockade was denying Tehran of much-needed revenue from crude exports. "Right now there are 41 tankers with 69 million barrels of oil that Iranian regime can't sell," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

Iran's currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, highlighting the financial difficulties that face the oil-reliant economy. Despite the pressure, Iran is still loading crude at its main export hub on Kharg Island, maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers said.

Satellite imagery shows at least 10 tankers parked off Iran's Chah Bahar port on the Gulf of Oman, it added.  Iran pumped about 3.24 million bpd of crude in February, around half for domestic refining.

Yet, the country may be forced to start cutting output within a week or two, said Kpler analyst Johannes Rauball, with storage scant. Onshore storage is about 60% full, Kpler said, with stocks above 50 million barrels, and capacity at 86 million barrels.

Capacity constraints could force Iran to curb production in mid-June, consultancy FGE NextantECA estimated on April 15.

(Reuters)

Government Update Industry News Oil Production US Navy Cargo Iran

Related Logistics News

The Panama Canal handles 5% of global maritime trade, Copyright Stuart Chang/AdobeStock

Port Snared in US-China Dispute, says Panama President
Source: social media

Ukraine Strikes Russia's Tuapse Refinery
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Trump Grants 90-day Extension to Jones Act Waiver
Source: CENTCOM

US Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship, Tehran Vows Retaliation
© alones / Adobe Stock

Iran Could Offer Oman Exit Proposal
Source: US Marine Corps

US Navy to Block Ships from Iranian Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Russian Attack Hits Port Infrastructure

Russian Attack Hits Port Infrastructure

Port Snared in US-China Dispute, says Panama President

Port Snared in US-China Dispute, says Panama President

US Naval Blockade Hammers Iran Oil Exports, Forces Floating Storage

US Naval Blockade Hammers Iran Oil Exports, Forces Floating Storage

BIMCO Adopts Time Charter Party to Target Emerging CO2 Trade

BIMCO Adopts Time Charter Party to Target Emerging CO2 Trade

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Netomi, a startup that provides AI-based customer service, raises $110 Million
Royal Caribbean reduces its annual profit forecast and sees higher fuel prices
Air Canada cancels its 2026 fuel demand forecast due to the Iran War