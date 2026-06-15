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Sallaum Lines Orders Two 8,600-CEU Dual-Fuel PCTCs

June 15, 2026

Image courtesy Sallaum Lines
Image courtesy Sallaum Lines

Sallaum Lines has placed an order for two next-generation 8,600-CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (XSI), with options for two additional vessels, marking the largest shipbuilding investment in the company’s history and accelerating its fleet modernization strategy.

The newbuilds, each with a capacity of 8,600 car equivalent units (CEU), will significantly expand the company’s finished vehicle logistics capabilities while supporting its long-term decarbonization goals. The order follows the recent introduction of LNG dual-fuel vessels into the Sallaum fleet and aligns with the company’s environmental roadmap targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

At 199.9 x 38-m ships have a 46-m air draft, the vessels designed to maximize cargo capacity while maintaining broad compatibility with global ports. Five liftable decks will enable the ships to transport a diverse range of cargo, including passenger vehicles, light commercial trucks, heavy rolling stock and project cargo.

The ships will feature dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gas oil (MGO). They will also be built with an ammonia-ready design, positioning the vessels for future conversion as alternative fuel infrastructure matures and supporting compliance with evolving IMO emissions targets.

“This order is an important step in the next chapter of the company,” said Hasan Sallaum, Director of Sallaum Lines. “With larger capacity, dual-fuel capability and an ammonia-ready design, these ships give us the flexibility to serve growing market demand while continuing to invest in lower-emission transportation.”

Beyond alternative fuels, the vessels will complement Sallaum’s broader sustainability initiatives, including photovoltaic systems, advanced hull lubrication technologies and self-polishing anti-fouling coatings designed to improve fuel efficiency.

Shipbuilding Cargo PCTC

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