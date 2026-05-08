MISC Names LNG Carrier Vessel Pair

MISC Group (MISC) named two new generation Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, Seri Dian and Seri Dayang, on May 7, 2026. The addition of these vessels further strengthens its long-standing partnership with SeaRiver Maritime LLC (SRM), a wholly owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

Constructed by Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., the 174,000 CBM LNG carriers are equipped with smart and energy-efficient technologies, including the Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (ICER) system and an enhanced cargo containment system with reduced boil-off rates to improve efficiency and support safer operations.

The names Seri Dian and Seri Dayang continue MISC’s Seri naming tradition, which reflects distinction, heritage, and the enduring spirit of Malaysia’s maritime excellence. Dian signifies radiant brilliance, while Dayang represents elegance and grace, reinforcing the symbolic identity of the fleet.

Zahid Osman, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of MISC said, “The naming of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang marks another important step forward in how we are Delivering Progress at MISC driven by disciplined growth and operational excellence in delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently. Our partnership with SeaRiver Maritime continues to exemplify this approach. Built on a strong foundation of trust and performance, it demonstrates how purposeful collaboration enables us to turn shared ambition into meaningful action.

The smooth management of this project has contributed to a cumulative two million safe manhours on 30 March 2026, with Zero Lost Time Injury and bears testament that when people come first, performance follows. These two magnificent vessels will carry that promise of safety and excellence across the world’s oceans for many years to come.”

The naming ceremony was graced by Mrs. Hanh Nguyen, who served as Lady Sponsor for both vessels. The event was attended by representatives from ExxonMobil, SeaRiver Maritime, Hanwha Ocean Shipyard, classification society LIoyd’s Register, as well as senior management from across the MISC Group.

With the addition of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang, MISC now operates four LNG carriers under long-term time charter with SeaRiver Maritime, reflecting the continued trust in MISC’s capability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient operations.

At present, MISC’s LNG fleet stands at 32 vessels with the arrival of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang, solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading owner-operators of LNG carriers, distinguished by best-in-class safety standards, operational excellence, and reliable delivery.



Group photo featuring representatives from MISC Group, ExxonMobil, SeaRiver Maritime, Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd’s Register, together with the Lady Sponsor Mrs. Hanh Nguyen, following the naming of LNG carriers Seri Dian and Seri Dayang, on 7 May 2026. Image Courtesy MISC