Two New Post-Panamax Cranes Arrive at Port Tampa Bay

Two new post-Panamax ship-to-shore (STS) gantry cranes have arrived at Port Tampa Bay, where installation will soon begin as part of the port’s ongoing container terminal expansion. Both cranes are expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

The cranes will enable the port to service up to three large container vessels simultaneously while increasing lift capacity. Each crane, manufactured by Liebherr, features a 197-foot outreach, 164-foot lift height, 66-foot back reach and a 145,600-pound twin-lift capacity. They also include advanced safety and operational technologies designed to enhance performance and reliability, eliminate previous unloading limitations and improve berth productivity.

Manufactured in Killarney, Ireland, and shipped through the Port of Fenit, the cranes will be assembled and commissioned on-site. Once fully assembled, they will be deployed at the soon-to-be-completed berth 214 wharf, the latest phase of Port Tampa Bay’s container yard development.

The cranes are part of the port’s broader container terminal expansion to 100 acres, which includes additional paved storage, a third deep-water berth and an on-dock, rail-served transload facility. Together, these investments advance the port’s long-term goal of reaching 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in annual capacity. The full buildout, including an additional 25 acres of container yard space and the new berth, is expected to come online by late 2026.

In addition to operational gains, the cranes feature energy-efficient drives, regenerative power systems and optimized controls that reduce emissions and support the port’s sustainability objectives.

The addition of two new cranes brings Port Tampa Bay’s fleet to six post-Panamax gantry cranes, further establishing the port as a leading Gulf Coast container gateway and strengthening its ability to serve growing demand across West Central Florida and the broader Southeast.