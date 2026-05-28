PINS Project Explores UK Port Electrification Solutions

The Port Infrastructure using Novel Energy Storage (PINS) project has successfully explored solutions to help UK ports and harbors overcome grid limitations and high connection costs, vital for the electrification of vessels. Focusing on pilot sites in Cowes, Portsmouth and Falmouth, the study tackled differing operational needs and infrastructure challenges, ultimately proving that battery energy storage paired with smart energy management makes shore power and vessel charging more feasible, scalable and affordable.

Funded by UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) in the Department for Transport, PINS was coordinated by MSE International with nine partners from across industry and academia, combining expertise in maritime operations, energy storage technologies, and systems engineering.

The PINS project team assessed present and future vessel charging requirements, modeled duty cycles and reviewed four battery types: lithium-iron phosphate (LFP), second-life lithium-ion, sodium-ion (NIB) and soluble lead-flow batteries (SLFB). Evaluation criteria included cost, performance, safety and suitability for diverse port environments, revealing that both established and emerging battery technologies can support port electrification. Promisingly, new battery innovations offer considerable supply chain potential within the UK.

Advanced modeling demonstrated that battery-supported systems can decrease peak grid demand, enable higher-power charging even with limited grid connections and optimize onsite solar generation. The project examined charging infrastructure options, ranging from CCS-based DC charging for small vessels to high-power shore connection systems for ferries and cruise ships. Solutions such as wireless charging and DC microgrids were also investigated.

Findings indicate that integrated energy storage solutions reduce reliance on expensive grid upgrades, boost operational flexibility and help the UK maritime sector transition towards cleaner operations. The next phase hopes to see a real-world demonstration at one of the pilot sites, validating technical performance, operational processes and commercial models to provide robust evidence for wider adoption across UK ports and harbors.

The PINS project identified potential for emissions reductions by accelerating the take-up of electrification by vessel operators. In this way, large-scale deployment of battery-enabled shore power could deliver major COz reductions, particularly in harbours where grid constraints currently hinder electrification.

Economic benefits include the prospect of job creation in battery integration, electrical contracting, vessel charging infrastructure and port energy system management. The project highlighted opportunities for UK supply chains in sodium-ion and soluble lead-flow batteries, as well as in smart charging and microgrid control technologies.

Overall, the PINS project demonstrates that storage-led port electrification is both technically viable and commercially attractive, provided systems are tailored to site-specific constraints. A potential real-world demonstration would aim to validate this approach and accelerate widespread adoption across the UK maritime sector.