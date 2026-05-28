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Lloyd’s Register Announces Nigerian Future Navigators Schools Program Pilot

May 28, 2026

Future Navigators - students. © LR
Future Navigators - students. © LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is launching its Future Navigators Schools Programme pilot in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at inspiring young people to explore maritime and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers through in-person interactive workshops and a bespoke mobile game. 

The pilot program engaged students more than 270 young people, aged 14–16 across three schools in Lagos, combining in-person learning with digital tools designed to make maritime and STEM subjects more accessible, relevant and engaging for younger audiences. 

Through workshops, students will be introduced to maritime careers, sustainability challenges and the future of the industry. Supporting the program is a specially developed mobile game that allows participants to explore real-world maritime themes, and problem-solve industry and sustainability issues in a format tailored to digitally engaged young people. 

The initiative has been designed to help increase awareness and understanding of maritime and STEM career pathways, strengthen the connection between education and industry, and support the long-term development of the future workforce. It supports LR’s broader social impact ambitions by increasing awareness and access to maritime opportunities among young girls. It also reflects LR’s commitment to using innovative approaches to engage students at scale and broaden access to opportunities within the maritime sector. 

Following delivery of the pilot workshops, LR will evaluate the program’s impact and explore opportunities to scale the model for broader reach and future expansion. 

The program’s next steps include development of an online digital learning platform which will be available to schools. 

Education/Training Aids to Navigation Education & Training Nigeria

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