Brent Moore Promoted to HDR Waterfront Infrastructure Director

Brent Moore, P.E., M.ASCE, has been named HDR’s waterfront infrastructure director, leading the firm’s delivery of technical services on port and waterfront infrastructure across North America.

HDR’s waterfront infrastructure practice supports multiple markets whose work interfaces with marine, riverine and coastal environments. This includes ports and transportation agencies that manage intermodal cargo terminals, ferry and cruise passenger terminals, and waterway and navigation improvements. The practice also supports offshore wind and oil and gas facilities, coastal resiliency efforts, and federal projects.

In his new role, Moore will oversee technical standards, resource alignment and multidisciplinary collaboration across regions and markets. He will advance technical excellence and help clients benefit from HDR’s efficient delivery and informed decision-making across waterfront projects.

“Our team delivers fully integrated, end-to-end solutions tailored to our clients’ needs — from early planning through construction,” Moore said. “We partner closely with clients to optimize investments and manage risk, enhancing performance, resilience and long-term value across critical port and waterfront infrastructure.”

With more than 30 years of leadership and technical experience in waterfront infrastructure, Moore’s portfolio spans complex port, coastal and maritime programs from South Korea to Washington, D.C., to the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. He has led multidisciplinary teams in the planning, design and delivery of critical assets, including deep-water terminals, bulkheads, large-scale seawall rehabilitations, coastal storm risk management infrastructure, barge facilities and dredging programs. He has supported public and private sector clients with resilient, high-performance waterfront solutions, from early planning and regulatory strategy through design-build execution and operations.