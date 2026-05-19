Subscribe
Search

EU Backs Offshore Vessel Charging Pilot in Denmark

May 19, 2026

The pilot will trial an Offshore Power Zone in Skagen with one vessel, leading the way for multiple power hubs in the future (Credit: Supplied by Stillstrom)
The pilot will trial an Offshore Power Zone in Skagen with one vessel, leading the way for multiple power hubs in the future (Credit: Supplied by Stillstrom)

A consortium led by Stillstrom by Maersk has secured $5.8 million (€5 million) in funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program to develop and test offshore charging infrastructure for vessels at anchor in Denmark.

The three-year SPARK project will deploy a pilot Offshore Power Zone in Skagen, one of Northern Europe’s busiest anchorage hubs, targeting greenhouse gas emissions from ships running engines while stationary between operations.

Stillstrom said the consortium includes Aalborg University, DNV, Maersk, MARIN, Port of Malta, Port of Skagen and University College London.

The pilot project will initially support a single vessel connection using electricity supplied from the nearby Port of Skagen, with the consortium aiming to use the results to support wider global deployment of offshore charging systems.

“Near shore idling vessels represent a significant and often overlooked source of GHG emissions, making them a clear and immediate opportunity for decarbonization.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate through this €5 million Horizon Europe program, which reflects strong confidence in the potential of our technical and operational capabilities,” said Stillstrom CEO Kristian Borum Jørgensen.

The project is expected to begin in June 2026 and run for 36 months.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Europe Infrastructure Decarbonization Maritime Electrification Offshore Charging

Related Logistics News

Credit: ScioSense

ScioSense Launches UFC23 Ultrasonic Flow Converter for...
(Credit: Konecranes)

Konecranes to Supply Two Cranes for Norwegian Oil Industry...
© Contship

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into...
(Credit: BIMCO)

LNG Supply Disruptions Drive Surge in Coal Shipments,...
(Credit: DNV)

DNV’s Insight: 38 New Orders for Alternative-Fueled...
© Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy

Fratelli Cosulich Launches Newest Methanol Vessel

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Icebreaking Struggles Cost Great Lakes Shipping One Third of Shipping Season

Icebreaking Struggles Cost Great Lakes Shipping One Third of Shipping Season

Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government Relations at Port Houston

Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government Relations at Port Houston

Crowley Crews, Vessels for Recognized for Maritime Safety

Crowley Crews, Vessels for Recognized for Maritime Safety

Next Geosolutions Wins TenneT TSI Contract for North Sea Survey

Next Geosolutions Wins TenneT TSI Contract for North Sea Survey

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Minister says cost of UK's rail HS2 project could soar to $138 Billion
British Airways extends Middle East flights to August 1,
WHO chief is concerned about the speed and scale of Ebola outbreak