Subscribe
Search

PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

May 12, 2026

© Liebherr
© Liebherr

An LPS 550 fitted with an electric drive from Liebherr’s Baltic-side production facility has been delivered to Middlesbrough to increase PD Ports’ productivity. The new machine will focus on bulk work at Teesport, complementing two sister cranes commissioned in 2023, strengthening hatch coverage and maintaining consistent cycle times.

Day-to-day, the Port supports a complex gateway that handles tens of millions of tonnes of cargo each year, with over USD$1.9 billion (£1.4 billion) contributed to the regional economy. With easy access from the sea, deep quays and rail connections timed around ship arrivals, the Port is well positioned to benefit from equipment that operates reliably, quietly and on schedule.

The LPS 550’s long outreach reduces repositioning across wider hatches, while its 144-ton capacity supports heavier lifts across mixed cargo operations. The addition of the third LPS 550 further enhances PD Ports’ capabilities and opens up new business opportunities.

Electric drives allow the crane to move smoothly and precisely, helping operators work consistently overlong shifts. Operating exclusively on shore power, the crane runs without combustion, eliminating fuel use and supporting a fully electric, efficient way of working. The crane’s portal structure leaves plenty of room for trucks and rail vehicles to move around, helping Teesport make the most of its direct road links via the A66 and A19.

Liebherr Great Britain’s sales and service teams ensure access to parts and on-site support, with maintenance planned around ship and rail schedules to keep cranes available. This helps protect turnaround times and reduces disruption to daily port operations.

Ports North Sea Crane Infrastructure Port

Related Logistics News

Source: social media

Ukrainian Drones Hit Tuapse Port Again, Environmental...
© Port Tampa Bay

Two New Post-Panamax Cranes Arrive at Port Tampa Bay
© Bilbao Port

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal Receives STS Crane
© Adobe Stock/Vorsin

Tuapse Port Fire Extinguished Days After Ukrainian Drone...
© Douglas / Adobe Stock

USACE Releases Final FY2026 Great Lakes Maintenance...
© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com

Trucker Strike Continues to Paralyze Grain Exports at...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion

Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US LNG ships leave for China following a year-long pause before Trump-Xi Summit
UK sends drones, warships and jets to defend Strait of Hormuz
President Trump's schedule