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Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

May 12, 2026

Thomas Scott Jensen, CEO of Gatehouse Maritime. Image courtesy Gatehouse Maritime
Thomas Scott Jensen, CEO of Gatehouse Maritime. Image courtesy Gatehouse Maritime

Gatehouse Maritime will operate as an independent maritime data technology company, with Thomas Scott Jensen appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

The independence follows the restructuring of the Gatehouse Group, including the sale of sister company Gatehouse Satcom to Cobham Satcom earlier this year.

Gatehouse Maritime develops software and data services that enable data-driven maritime operations, serving maritime authorities, offshore infrastructure operators and logistics companies across Europe and North America. The company is headquartered in Denmark with a sales office in the US.

The company's technologies combine AIS tracking, advanced analytics and intelligent anomaly detection to help governments and organizations monitor and analyze maritime activity, identify risks and respond more quickly to operational events.

Gatehouse Maritime also operates OceanIO, a data platform providing global container tracking intelligence used by logistics and supply chain technology companies. The platform aggregates and structures container event data from multiple sources, enabling logistics systems to gain greater visibility into global container movements and supply chain disruptions.

Jensen brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and maritime-related industries. He previously served as CEO of Gatehouse Satcom and holds an MSc in Engineering from Aalborg University along with a graduate diploma in Business Administration.

Technology Navigation SatCom Digitalization Data Maritime Data Freight Management

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Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

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