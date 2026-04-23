FarEye Launches PILOT Agentic AI Dispatcher

FarEye, a global last-mile delivery technology company, launched PILOT, an agentic AI dispatcher designed to autonomously manage end-to-end logistics dispatch workflows with human-in-the-loop governance.

Built for enterprise logistics operations, PILOT coordinates 11 specialized AI agents across planning, execution, and control. The platform helps teams plan routes, manage driver rosters, validate delivery data, recover failed deliveries, audit proof of delivery, and reconcile invoices.

Logistics dispatchers often spend hours managing fragmented systems, manual exceptions, and reactive decisions. PILOT is designed to reduce this operational load by automating routine decisions while keeping dispatchers in control of high-risk exceptions. Across enterprise deployments, its AI-led capabilities have delivered a 95% reduction in dispatcher hours, 3–5x fewer dispatchers needed per hub, 17.5% lower cost per delivery, and 90%+ first-attempt delivery rates.

Findings include:

95% reduction in dispatcher hours

3–5x fewer dispatchers needed per hub

17.5% lower cost per delivery

90%+ first-attempt delivery rate

FarEye’s AI-led logistics capabilities are already being used across large-scale enterprise operations, including Blue Dart, Maersk Ground Freight, and Tractor Supply Company.

FarEye PILOT is available now for enterprise deployments globally.