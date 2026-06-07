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Consortium to Advance e-Fuel Green Corridor Between Brazil and Belgium

June 7, 2026

© Bruno / Adobe Stock
© Bruno / Adobe Stock

A new consortium facilitated by the Global Maritime Forum and RMI will work to establish a green shipping corridor between the Port of Açu in Brazil and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium.

In addition to the port teams on both ends of the corridor, the consortium includes HIF Global, Fuella, NYK Line, Höegh Autoliners, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The consortium will assess infrastructure, vessels, and business models to create a roadmap for transporting zero-carbon fuels produced in Açu, such as e-ammonia or e-methanol. The transport itself would also be powered by the same zero- or near-zero-emission fuels.

The new consortium builds on a pre-feasibility study developed by RMI and the Global Maritime Forum in November 2025. The study highlighted the competitive projected costs of e-fuel produced in Açu, due to Brazilian policies supportive of green hydrogen production, the country’s largely renewable electricity grid, its abundance of renewable energy sources, and a relatively low cost of capital. A 2024 report from the same two organizations, Oceans of Opportunity, identified the Port of Açu as a high-potential e-fuel export hub.  

The Global Maritime Forum and RMI will continue to facilitate the realization of the Açu-Antwerp green corridor, with work already moving at pace to progress beyond pre-feasibility and develop a feasibility analysis for the corridor. The feasibility analysis is expected to be published by the end of the year, with the consortium meeting regularly in the meantime.

Marine Equipment Decarbonization Green Ports Green Corridor

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