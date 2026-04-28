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Wittlin Named CEO of GLO Marine

April 28, 2026

Image courtesy GLO Marine
Image courtesy GLO Marine

GLO Marine appointed Thomas Wittlin as Chief Executive Officer, effective Q2 2026, signaling the start of a structured growth phase in which the company will evolve from a retrofit-led contractor into a production-enabled marine engineering and integration business.

Wittlin brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of shipyard operations, commercial leadership, and global maritime business development. He spent nearly eleven years as Sales Director at Grand Bahama Shipyard before building IMBC and Docking Partner into a global platform representing 87 shipyards and shipyard groups across international markets. His career combines deep shipyard commercial knowledge with the ability to develop and scale maritime businesses — a combination directly relevant to the stage GLO Marine is now entering.

"I have spent 25 years in this industry watching the gap between what clients need and what contractors can reliably deliver," said Wittlin. "GLO Marine is in a position to close that gap. It is what drives me — and it is exactly what we are going to build. The market does not need another contractor. It needs a contractor that can be counted on at scale — and that is exactly what GLO Marine is becoming."

With this appointment, GLO Marine enters a growth phase built on three pillars: contract scale progression toward integrated EPCI packages in the €3–10 million range; in-house production infrastructure, with a marine integration facility in Galați, Romania at 60% completion and launching January 2027; and regional expansion into the Middle East through local yard partnerships.

The appointment is the first in a series of institutional steps. A Board of Directors will be formed in the coming months to provide governance oversight as contract scale and complexity increase.

GLO Marine's ambition is clear: to be among the leaders in complex marine and offshore integration, and the contractor of choice for decarbonization retrofit programs across global vessel markets.

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Wittlin Named CEO of GLO Marine

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