Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

Contship takes another concrete step towards decarbonization with the introduction of the first fully electric port tractor at La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT). The new vehicle will be operated by Hannibal for internal shuttle activities within the terminal, as part of a pilot project aimed at supporting the progressive electrification of the quay tractor fleet and reducing direct emissions (Scope 1) generated by port operations.

The use of electric tractors is particularly well-suited to terminal environments; operations take place in proximity to charging infrastructure, while the high frequency of start-stop cycles maximizes the benefits of regenerative braking. The zero-emission unit also ensures optimized energy consumption during container handling maneuvers. In addition, reduced noise levels and lower vibrations contribute to safer and more comfortable working conditions, enhancing both productivity and operational quality.

The investment was co-financed under the "Green Ports PNRR" program, through a dedicated call for proposals promoted and managed by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. The initiative is part of the broader "Green Ports: renewable energy and energy efficiency measures in ports" program, supported by the European Union through Next Generation EU funds, aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving air quality in port areas.

This initiative is part of Contship's broader technological innovation and sustainability roadmap at the La Spezia terminal, which includes process digitalization, infrastructure development, and equipment upgrades aimed at maximizing operational efficiency across all areas.