Subscribe
Search

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

May 8, 2026

© Contship
© Contship

Contship takes another concrete step towards decarbonization with the introduction of the first fully electric port tractor at La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT). The new vehicle will be operated by Hannibal for internal shuttle activities within the terminal, as part of a pilot project aimed at supporting the progressive electrification of the quay tractor fleet and reducing direct emissions (Scope 1) generated by port operations.

The use of electric tractors is particularly well-suited to terminal environments; operations take place in proximity to charging infrastructure, while the high frequency of start-stop cycles maximizes the benefits of regenerative braking. The zero-emission unit also ensures optimized energy consumption during container handling maneuvers. In addition, reduced noise levels and lower vibrations contribute to safer and more comfortable working conditions, enhancing both productivity and operational quality.

The investment was co-financed under the "Green Ports PNRR" program, through a dedicated call for proposals promoted and managed by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. The initiative is part of the broader "Green Ports: renewable energy and energy efficiency measures in ports" program, supported by the European Union through Next Generation EU funds, aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving air quality in port areas.

This initiative is part of Contship's broader technological innovation and sustainability roadmap at the La Spezia terminal, which includes process digitalization, infrastructure development, and equipment upgrades aimed at maximizing operational efficiency across all areas.

Technology Ports Port Electric Tractor Decarbonization

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Cleop6atra

UAE Ports Become Country's Lifeline as Gulf Trade Remains...
© AAPA

Former MARAD Deputy Administrator Sang Yi Appointed AAPA...
© Bilbao Port

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal Receives STS Crane
New RTGs docked at Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal. © Port Houston

Port Houston Surpasses 1 Millions TEUs in Q1
© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com

Trucker Strike Continues to Paralyze Grain Exports at...
© Adobe Stock/Funtap

Urals Oil Prices at Russian Ports Rise Amidst Cheaper...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

ABS, HD KSOE Collaborate for Digital Shipbuilding, Vessel Intelligence

ABS, HD KSOE Collaborate for Digital Shipbuilding, Vessel Intelligence

UTC Overseas, Transoceanic Launch US Gulf Coast Logistics Joint Venture

UTC Overseas, Transoceanic Launch US Gulf Coast Logistics Joint Venture

US Container Imports Fall 3.2% in April, Descartes Reports

US Container Imports Fall 3.2% in April, Descartes Reports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Senior executive says Ryanair will close Thessaloniki in Greece because of high fees
A new hantavirus is suspected in a remote island, as the contact tracking continues
US launches probe into Avride crashes in Texas