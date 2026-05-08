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UTC Overseas, Transoceanic Launch US Gulf Coast Logistics Joint Venture

May 8, 2026

L-R: Diana Davila, Eliana McCaffery, Marco Poisler, Greg Rusovich, Brian Posthumus, Mirko Knezevic, William Netzinger (Credit: UTC Overseas)
L-R: Diana Davila, Eliana McCaffery, Marco Poisler, Greg Rusovich, Brian Posthumus, Mirko Knezevic, William Netzinger (Credit: UTC Overseas)

UTC Overseas and Transoceanic Development have launched UTC Transoceanic (UTC Transo), a joint venture aimed at supporting the growing logistics needs of energy, power and industrial infrastructure projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Headquartered in New Orleans, the venture combines UTC Overseas’ project logistics and customs brokerage operations with Transoceanic Development’s regional infrastructure and port expertise in Louisiana.

The companies said UTC Transo would focus on logistics support for large-scale projects including LNG developments, combined-cycle power plants, renewable fuels, hydrogen production, carbon capture and data center infrastructure.

The joint venture’s services include engineered transport, heavy-lift and oversized cargo handling, multimodal transportation, vessel chartering and customs compliance support.

According to the joint venture founders, UTC Transo is already engaging with project owners, engineering contractors and developers across the Gulf Coast region.

“Louisiana is at the forefront of an investment cycle in energy transition, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. Our partnership with Transoceanic Development positions us to support our clients and this rapidly growing market, and to do it with the local presence and relationships that these complex projects demand,” said Brian Posthumus, Executive Chairman & CEO of UTC Overseas.

“With almost $100 billion in CAPEX projects announced over the last 18 months, and another $100 billion in the state’s priority pipeline, our team is ready to support this investment surge.

“Combining our global reach with local boots on the ground in our great state puts us in the middle of the action.

“We’ve got excellent relationships and intricate knowledge of Louisiana’s infrastructure, ports, and supply chain to ensure client’s cargoes are delivered on time and under budget. Our team’s sole focus and specialization is on project delivery and execution,” added Greg Rusovich, President & CEO of Transoceanic Development.

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