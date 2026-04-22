Subscribe
Search

First LNG Export Cargo Departs Sabine Pass Terminal

April 22, 2026

Source: Golden Pass LNG
Source: Golden Pass LNG

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, said on Wednesday that the first cargo of liquefied natural gas has departed from its new Sabine Pass terminal in Texas.

Shipping data showed that the vessel, Al Qa'iyyahal, had departed but it was not immediately apparent where the first shipment was headed. 

Reuters previously reported it was expected to go to Italy to make up for some of the contracted LNG QatarEnergy has not been able to deliver because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

"As we advance toward full commercial operations, we are proud to have commenced supplying reliable U.S. LNG to the global market," Alex Savva, CEO of Golden Pass, said in a statement.

The inaugural shipment comes seven years after construction on the $10 billion plant began. Only the first train - or processing unit - is operating of an eventual three that will have a combined annual capacity of 18 million metric tons.

Trains 2 and 3 are still under construction and are expected to come online following stable operation of Train 1, Golden Pass said in a statement.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams and Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Nia Williams)

LNG Coastal/Inland Trade Cargo

Related Logistics News

© Travel man / Adobe Stock

Singapore Launches OCEANS-X to Advance Maritime Digital...
(Credit: Portland Port)

UK’s Portland Port Expands Services with LNG Transfer...
Three F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, fly over Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Operation Epic Fury, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

Report: Over 20 Commercial Ships Transit Hormuz
An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Operation Epic Fury, March 31, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

US Clarifies Details of Hormuz Blockade
Source: US Marine Corps

US Navy to Block Ships from Iranian Ports
Illustration (Credit: Port of Antwerp)

Oil Spill Forces Partial Shipping Halt at Port of Antwerp

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum News

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

First LNG Export Cargo Departs Sabine Pass Terminal

First LNG Export Cargo Departs Sabine Pass Terminal

Port Houston Surpasses 1 Millions TEUs in Q1

Port Houston Surpasses 1 Millions TEUs in Q1

Irish Maritime Honor Bestowed on Port of Albany Chief Commerce Officer Megan Daly

Irish Maritime Honor Bestowed on Port of Albany Chief Commerce Officer Megan Daly

MPA, PSA Singapore Invite Proposals for Autonomous Container Feeder Vessel Solutions

MPA, PSA Singapore Invite Proposals for Autonomous Container Feeder Vessel Solutions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ukraine renews its attacks on Russian energy sites. What has been struck?
Top shipping executives say they are waiting for "safe and sustainable" strait crossings
German, French ministers differ over fighter jet decision timeline