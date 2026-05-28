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Port Tampa Bay Completes Terminal Expansion

May 28, 2026

Source: Port of Tampa Bay
Source: Port of Tampa Bay

Cemex US and Port Tampa Bay, joined by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, have celebrated the opening of the newly expanded Cemex Aggregate Terminal at Port Tampa Bay.

The expansion, supported by a $29 million Cemex investment and a $7 million Florida Department of Transportation grant, significantly increases the terminal's capacity to receive, store and distribute the aggregates used in concrete, asphalt and construction projects across the region.

The expanded terminal moves aggregates from Newfoundland, Canada, into Tampa Bay through Port Tampa Bay's deepwater berths, with a conveying system sized to move 5,000 tons of material per hour from ship to storage. Cemex expects the terminal to handle approximately 1.5 million tons of aggregates per year, depending on shipping conditions.

Local builders, contractors and public agencies will have reliable access to the aggregates that go into concrete, asphalt and infrastructure work across Tampa Bay. The expanded terminal strengthens regional supply chains, supports affordability and helps ensure that the materials used to build housing, schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure remain available at predictable costs.

With this expansion, the site becomes the only Cemex location in Florida bringing together an aggregate terminal, a cement terminal and a ready-mix concrete plant in one strategic location.

The expansion is one of several investments strengthening Florida's construction supply chain, complementing state and federal initiatives that include Florida's Construction Aggregate Program and Port Tampa Bay's Vision 2030 master plan.

Ports Coastal/Inland Infrastructure

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