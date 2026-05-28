Zinus Secures Charging Tower Contract in Australia

Zinus has been awarded its first-ever contract in Australia by UGL Transport with the end customer being Transport for NSW for a charging tower installation at the iconic Barangaroo Wharf in Sydney.

Under the contract, Zinus will deliver its fully autonomous DC Charging Tower, the ZPP800. The ZPP800 is designed to provide reliable, efficient, and future-ready charging infrastructure, supporting the growing demand for electrified transport solutions in urban and maritime environments.

The project represents Zinus’ entry into a new and strategically important market with substantial long-term potential for electrification and sustainable infrastructure.